Intersect Capital LLC Buys 648 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in PepsiCo by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 96,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First American Bank now owns 331,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PEP stock opened at $138.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.01.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.