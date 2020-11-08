Intersect Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period.

WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

