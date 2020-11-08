Intersect Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,677,000 after buying an additional 495,516 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $6,910,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE:RTX opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.56. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.