Intersect Capital LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.60. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.