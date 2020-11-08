Intersect Capital LLC Has $285,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 217.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NET opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $71.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.30 and a beta of -0.60.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 92,163 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $3,445,052.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,880.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $1,810,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,635,430 shares of company stock valued at $107,039,694 over the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

