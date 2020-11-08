Intersect Capital LLC Invests $286,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.70 and a 200 day moving average of $179.37. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

