Intersect Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,569 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.04.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $96.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average of $97.08. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

