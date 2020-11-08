Intersect Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,301,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 75,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV opened at $103.07 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average of $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.