Intersect Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,289 Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 29.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 41,725 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 761,078 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $367,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,698 shares of company stock worth $4,020,593 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STX shares. UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cross Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

NASDAQ STX opened at $53.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.76. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.89%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.