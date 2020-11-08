Intersect Capital LLC Sells 5,459 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 29.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of MetLife by 9.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in MetLife by 3.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in MetLife by 3.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 20.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

MET stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

