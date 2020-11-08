Intersect Capital LLC Sells 96 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $217,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,764 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 64,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $189.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $190.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

