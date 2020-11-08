Intersect Capital LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 16.8% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 70,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Discovery by 2.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Discovery by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 37.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 111,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares during the period. 38.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DISCA. ValuEngine cut Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Macquarie cut Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

