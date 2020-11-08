Intersect Capital LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 31,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 52,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,440,000 after acquiring an additional 540,612 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,037 shares of company stock valued at $14,942,086 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $157.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.70 and a 200 day moving average of $131.68. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

