Interserve (LON:IRV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Interserve plc (LON:IRV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.11. Interserve shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 5,466,403 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $13.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.07.

About Interserve (LON:IRV)

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Interserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit