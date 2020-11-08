Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

INUV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inuvo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INUV opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.11.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inuvo stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,640,211 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. Inuvo accounts for approximately 1.6% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.76% of Inuvo at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

