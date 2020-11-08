Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Get Invacare alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Invacare in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of Invacare stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Invacare has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $270.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invacare will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the second quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 469.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 325.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Invacare in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 40.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invacare (IVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.