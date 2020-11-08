Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

Invesco has increased its dividend payment by 10.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Invesco to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

IVZ stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

