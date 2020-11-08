Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

Invesco has increased its dividend payment by 10.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Invesco to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

IVZ stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Dividend History for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit