Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) (LON:ICGC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.62

Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) (LON:ICGC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.62 and traded as low as $3.17. Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.62.

Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) Company Profile (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

