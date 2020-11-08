iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lifted by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.1% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.47.

