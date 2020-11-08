iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,504,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,262,000 after buying an additional 3,286,431 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after buying an additional 2,811,276 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,795,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,035,000 after buying an additional 1,459,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,262,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,554,000 after buying an additional 1,480,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.47.

