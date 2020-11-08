iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKH opened at $355.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $183.44 and a 1 year high of $356.26.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

