iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,441,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,783,000 after purchasing an additional 648,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,310,000 after acquiring an additional 60,968 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $103,202,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,610,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,432,000 after acquiring an additional 82,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,508,000 after acquiring an additional 997,389 shares in the last quarter.

PFF opened at $36.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

