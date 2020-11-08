iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,954,000 after buying an additional 2,155,011 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,996.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 518,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,968,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,683,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6,296.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 223,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,299,000 after buying an additional 219,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,098.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 219,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after buying an additional 201,418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $189.86 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $190.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

