iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 1,892.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 604,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 94,988 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 99,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 130,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

