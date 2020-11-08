iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,186,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $351.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

