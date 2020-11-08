IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) announced its earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ISEE stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 536,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Several research analysts recently commented on ISEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

