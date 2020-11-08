J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. J. Alexander’s had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 10.66%.

JAX stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. J. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $86.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About J. Alexander's

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

