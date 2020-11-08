J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. J. Alexander’s had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 10.66%.
JAX stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. J. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $86.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About J. Alexander’s
