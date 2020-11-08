Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,389.32

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,389.32 and traded as low as $710.00. Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at $728.50, with a volume of 311,914 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 plc (DTG.L) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,407.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,389.32.

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

