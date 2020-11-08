JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) a €57.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KGX. Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.27 ($82.67).

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) stock opened at €69.92 ($82.26) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €74.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €62.50. KION GROUP AG has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

