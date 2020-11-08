JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) a $160.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $121.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.08.

QCOM stock opened at $145.01 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.09. The firm has a market cap of $163.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birinyi Associates Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 657.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 404,247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $47,572,000 after buying an additional 350,905 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $851,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

