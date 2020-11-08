JUST Stablecoin (USDJ) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 8th. JUST Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUST Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST Stablecoin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00081657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00186999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00028626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.01082109 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000539 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002541 BTC.

About JUST Stablecoin

JUST Stablecoin's total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. The official website for JUST Stablecoin is just.network

JUST Stablecoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

