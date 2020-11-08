Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:KLDO traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 84,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,605. The stock has a market cap of $230.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

KLDO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kaleido Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

