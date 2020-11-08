Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.78

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.78 and traded as low as $5.20. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 1,258 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KWHIY shares. ValuEngine raised Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines.

