Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:KZIA opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.10% of Kazia Therapeutics worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.

Read More: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.