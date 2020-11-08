KB Home (KBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on November 26th

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, November 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

KB Home has raised its dividend by 130.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. KB Home has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KB Home to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $33.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $42.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 23,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $933,982.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,137,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 123,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $4,473,057.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,178,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,404.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 345,945 shares of company stock valued at $12,912,258. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

