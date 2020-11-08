Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) a €56.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag AG (BNR.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €57.14 ($67.23).

Get Brenntag AG (BNR.F) alerts:

FRA:BNR opened at €60.06 ($70.66) on Wednesday. Brenntag AG has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.34.

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.