Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) a €56.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag AG (BNR.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €57.14 ($67.23).

FRA:BNR opened at €60.06 ($70.66) on Wednesday. Brenntag AG has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.34.

About Brenntag AG (BNR.F)

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR)

