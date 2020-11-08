Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.57 ($64.20).

ETR:HFG opened at €49.18 ($57.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion and a PE ratio of 43.83. HelloFresh SE has a 1-year low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a 1-year high of €56.40 ($66.35).

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

