Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.14. Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 126,100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 597.28.

Kerr Mines Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.