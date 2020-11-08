KeyCorp Raises Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Price Target to $28.00

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Park-Ohio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

PKOH opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.68. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.74 million, a PE ratio of 72.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.49. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 48,003 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

