Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Set at $10.50 by CSFB

CSFB set a $10.50 price target on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KGC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kinross Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.76. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.