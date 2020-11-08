Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.63

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $2.77. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 12,229 shares changing hands.

KKPNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

