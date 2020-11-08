Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.80.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.45, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.31.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 261,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $8,698,642.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,349.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 601,419 shares of company stock worth $17,444,348. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth about $716,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,329,000 after buying an additional 46,592 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth about $360,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 139,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

