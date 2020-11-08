L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $13.55 on Thursday. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $146.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 530.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 20.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

