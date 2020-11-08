L’Air Liquide S.A. (AI.PA) (EPA:AI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $130.01

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

L’Air Liquide S.A. (AI.PA) (EPA:AI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $130.01 and traded as high as $137.95. L’Air Liquide S.A. (AI.PA) shares last traded at $137.10, with a volume of 1,029,331 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €133.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €130.01.

L’Air Liquide S.A. (AI.PA) Company Profile (EPA:AI)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

