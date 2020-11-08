Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1065 per share on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
LGI opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $16.90.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
