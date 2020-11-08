Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1065 per share on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

LGI opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.