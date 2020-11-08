LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of LendingClub from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.61.

NYSE LC opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $29,997.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,189 shares in the company, valued at $350,116.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 177.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 64.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 60.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

