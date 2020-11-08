Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $123.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

