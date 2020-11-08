Li Auto (NYSE:LI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto (NYSE:LI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

LI has been the topic of several other research reports. 86 Research assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. They issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

LI opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.64. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $28.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth $1,553,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth $47,788,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth $44,485,000.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

