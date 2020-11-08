Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Rating Lowered to Sector Underperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock.

LILA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Liberty Latin America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Latin America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Latin America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.13.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). Equities analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balan Nair purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,265.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $290,400 over the last three months. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 571.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.