Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LSPD. Barclays assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $39.43 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $40.66.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.23 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

